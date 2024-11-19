iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 497,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 253,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Shares of REET opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

