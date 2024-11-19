iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 156,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

