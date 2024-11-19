iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,532,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.