iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 268,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

