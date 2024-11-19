iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 1,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Finland ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.49% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

