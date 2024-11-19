iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 243539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $960.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,733.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

