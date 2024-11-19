iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 191,064 shares.The stock last traded at $121.75 and had previously closed at $122.58.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

