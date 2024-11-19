iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 112,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 718,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 131,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

