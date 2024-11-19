iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Lowered by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,596,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,955,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $22,611,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $149.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.