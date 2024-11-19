iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Lifted by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.86.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.