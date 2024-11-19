IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.17 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.75 ($0.14). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 137,425 shares changing hands.

IXICO Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.13. The firm has a market cap of £5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Get IXICO alerts:

Insider Transactions at IXICO

In other news, insider Mark Warne bought 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £2,373.30 ($3,008.37). Corporate insiders own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.