James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $567,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,794.96. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,001.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 187,881 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 46.1% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 105.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 293,719 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.