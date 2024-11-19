Jason P. Rhodes Sells 782 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,342.20. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

