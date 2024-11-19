John Leaver Purchases 563 Shares of CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver purchased 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$102.06 ($66.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,458.09 ($37,310.45).
John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, John Leaver bought 152 shares of CVC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$77.10 ($50.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,719.05 ($7,609.77).
- On Friday, October 18th, John Leaver bought 5,983 shares of CVC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,762.91 ($21,274.62).
- On Thursday, October 10th, John Leaver purchased 214 shares of CVC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$102.56 ($66.60) per share, with a total value of A$21,948.05 ($14,251.98).
- On Friday, September 27th, John Leaver purchased 393 shares of CVC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$101.56 ($65.94) per share, with a total value of A$39,911.12 ($25,916.31).
- On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver purchased 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$102.61 ($66.63) per share, with a total value of A$110,310.05 ($71,629.90).
CVC Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.44.
CVC Company Profile
CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVC
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.