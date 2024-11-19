Joseph Group Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1,386.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,042,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:BJAN opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $288.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

