Joseph Group Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $161.92 and a 1 year high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

