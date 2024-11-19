JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI) Announces GBX 3.76 Dividend

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JUGI opened at GBX 304 ($3.85) on Tuesday. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.91. The stock has a market cap of £417.78 million, a P/E ratio of 313.40 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Hannah Philp purchased 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £4,995.78 ($6,332.59). Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

