Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $2,192,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 957,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after buying an additional 177,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,300,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,831.59. The trade was a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

SYF stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

