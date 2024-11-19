Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.31 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 150,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.1% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.92.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,289,260.27. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $247.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

