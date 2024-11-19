Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

