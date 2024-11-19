Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $738,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after buying an additional 347,877 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

