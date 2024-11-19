Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

