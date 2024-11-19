Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 145 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $465.89 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.27 and a 200-day moving average of $419.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.