Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 294 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 128,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $205.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.31.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.