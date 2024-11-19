Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 296 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
TTWO stock opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $183.36. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44.
In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
