Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 222 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $485.93 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.74 and a 200 day moving average of $434.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 50.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

