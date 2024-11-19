Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 435 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,196,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This trade represents a 35.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $307.22 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

