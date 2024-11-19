Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.58.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$45.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.16 and a 52 week high of C$45.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.45. The company has a market cap of C$10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

