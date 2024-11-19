Knuff & Co LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,556,000 after purchasing an additional 533,792 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,721,000 after buying an additional 216,062 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,918,000 after buying an additional 107,183 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,645,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

