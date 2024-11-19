Lance A. Soliday Sells 7,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $180.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after buying an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after buying an additional 144,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

