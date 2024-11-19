Lance A. Soliday Sells 7,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Expedia Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $180.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after buying an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after buying an additional 144,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
