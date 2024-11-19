Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

