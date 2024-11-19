Legacy Bridge LLC Has $81,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

PHO opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

