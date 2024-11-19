Legacy Bridge LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

