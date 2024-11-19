Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LBTYA

Liberty Global Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 1,680,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 212.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.