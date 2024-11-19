Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.
LBTYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.
Get Our Latest Report on LBTYA
Liberty Global Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 1,680,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 212.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.