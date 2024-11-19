Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 52,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 365,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

