Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 52,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 365,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILA
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.