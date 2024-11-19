Lindenwold Advisors INC Buys 250 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,717,000 after buying an additional 490,770 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,992,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,375,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 37.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 613,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.57.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.25 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

