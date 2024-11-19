Lindenwold Advisors INC Grows Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 109.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €17.77 ($18.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.88. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €16.56 ($17.62) and a 1-year high of €34.73 ($36.95).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

