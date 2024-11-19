Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 10,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $319,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average is $367.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

