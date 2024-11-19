Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

