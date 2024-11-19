Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,340 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. B2Gold makes up 2.0% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 72.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

