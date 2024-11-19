LMR Partners LLP Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,363 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,232,614 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

