LMR Partners LLP Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,161.12. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

