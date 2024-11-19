LMR Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 173.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,271 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PlayAGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of AGS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

