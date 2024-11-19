LMR Partners LLP Invests $4.78 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 207.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,370 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after buying an additional 866,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 285.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 838,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

