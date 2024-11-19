LMR Partners LLP Takes $3.88 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ICU Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,502 shares of company stock worth $6,573,496 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICU Medical stock opened at $169.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

