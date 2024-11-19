Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $132.39.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

