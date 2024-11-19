Lowery Thomas LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lowery Thomas LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 611,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 847.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 538,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 481,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

