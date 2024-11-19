MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after buying an additional 2,205,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,611 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of BAM opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.
View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.