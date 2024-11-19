MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after buying an additional 2,205,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,611 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.