MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

