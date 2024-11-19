Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.